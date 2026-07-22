I suspect they'll find a judge to overturn this, but funny for the moment!
Donald Trump must divulge detailed financial information from his many businesses as part of his $10bn defamation lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation, a federal judge ruled during a discovery hearing on Tuesday, according to news reports.
The ruling by US magistrate judge Enjoliqué Lett could open a unique window into the hundreds of businesses owned by Trump’s family trust. It also highlights a potential drawback for Trump’s strategy of bludgeoning critical media with multibillion-dollar lawsuits.
"The president can sue anyone he wants and also the people he sues can't fight back in the normal ways" would be a likely outcome, because freedom, or something.