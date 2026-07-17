Good Enough For Some Alito

None of the declassified information supports the claim that any previous election results — including the 2020 presidential contest that Trump lost — were manipulated by foreign interference or fraud in a way that would’ve changed the outcome.Instead, White House officials have framed the disclosures not as an attempt to re-litigate past elections, but rather as an attempt to correct vulnerabilities ahead of November’s midterm elections. That’s despite the fact that the second Trump administration has shuttered many federal organizations that were tracking and publicizing foreign influence campaigns.And White House officials suggested the information, some of which has been known for years, was withheld from senior top elected US officials, including Trump, for political purposes.
A decent article but "the president lies all the time about everything" should be baked deeply into all reporting and it just isn't.