I Spoke To Mitch McConnell Yesterday For 20 Minutes

But being completely unconcerned with the health of the president of the United States and prominent members of Congress is bizarre.
If it comes out that Jennings was completely lying here, CNN won't fire him.
“I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky,” the pundit wrote.
“He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes… about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.”
Subsequently on appearing on The Arena with Kasie Hunt, Jennings was asked by the anchor whether McConnell would be willing to dial into the studio from his hospital bed.
“As we wrap up here, do you think he’d be willing to call into the show? Could we get him on the phone now?” Hunt asked.
Her guest carefully brushed aside the request, answering instead: “I wasn’t really expecting him to call this morning, to be honest so when the phone rang and I was able to talk to him, I was frankly pretty grateful.
Videos taken by the neighbor show emergency responders wheeling a person on a stretcher toward an ambulance. The videos are shot from some distance, and the face of the person is not visible. Once in the ambulance, the person’s lower legs appear to be covered by an orange blanket, but feet are visible.
The neighbor said they asked officers what was going on, and the officers responded that there had been a “medical emergency.” But when the neighbor inquired if McConnell was having a medical emergency, officers said they would block the street for anybody. The neighbor said they learned from another eyewitness who saw the individual’s face that the person on the stretcher was McConnell and he was not wearing an oxygen mask.
...
“In a situation where perhaps time is of the essence, there seems to be a little bit more urgency, but there was no urgency here,” the neighbor told CNN.
Then the emergency vehicles left the street, the neighbor said their sirens were not on.