It's Tariff Week, Again

Back in his happy place.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday imposed 50% tariffs on most Canadian goods, declaring that Canada has unfairly discriminated against American autos, alcohol and dairy products.
In various ways, much of the rest of the world has allowed itself to be colonized by the US, and perhaps they should all read the Declaration. I still remember the beginning bit from memorizing it in 5th grade:
When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
It doesn't all apply, of course, but there are some relevant bits.