Moral Leadership

Senior U.S. officials feared that Israel intended to assassinate Iran’s top negotiators as the Trump administration pursued a high-stakes deal to end the war there and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, current and former officials familiar with the matter said.One can always argue that we very often don't live up to "our" supposed ideals and that hypocrisy is always the normal state of things, but when you stop even paying lip service to such things - stop even trying to pretend - you do make it quite a bit harder to complain about anyone else.
All those Woke Rules Of War and similar sound a little silly, sometimes, but those rules exist for self-serving purposes, too. They aren't just constraints on our own behavior.