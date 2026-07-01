Remarkable Lack Of Curioisity

We all know what our press behaves like when there's an issue that really makes them mad, one they can't let go. Quite often those are stupid things! They can ask once and never ask again, or have Jake Tapper have a nightly hour dedicated to The Unanswered Trump Health questions.
oh my goodness -- it looks like the rot on Trump's hand is now rotting 😳
(Andrew Harnik/Getty)— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) July 1, 2026 at 5:32 PM
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Normally the (lack of) health of the president is a big concern! Suddenly not.