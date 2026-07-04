Nearly 1 million people who bought President Trump’s memecoin have lost money through the end of June, according to a report by the cryptocurrency analytics firm Nansen. Their losses total $3.81 billion.The clearest bits of the consitution are suddenly confusing.
The analytics firm’s assessment was calculated this week after Mr. Trump signed an annual financial disclosure showing that he walked away with a $636 million payout on the same crypto bet, part of a haul of at least $2.2 billion from all of his business ventures in 2025.
Saturday, July 04, 2026
Suckers And Bribes
A lot of these were suckers, but this was also a bribery tool.
by Atrios at 09:30