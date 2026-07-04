Saturday, July 04, 2026

Suckers And Bribes

A lot of these were suckers, but this was also a bribery tool.
Nearly 1 million people who bought President Trump’s memecoin have lost money through the end of June, according to a report by the cryptocurrency analytics firm Nansen. Their losses total $3.81 billion.

The analytics firm’s assessment was calculated this week after Mr. Trump signed an annual financial disclosure showing that he walked away with a $636 million payout on the same crypto bet, part of a haul of at least $2.2 billion from all of his business ventures in 2025.
The clearest bits of the consitution are suddenly confusing.
by Atrios at 09:30