The man lies like as transparently as a toddler and our journalists still haven't figured out how to deal with that (or don't want to).
Trump denied that dwindling munitions are a problem, insisting in a statement to The Wall Street Journal that “we have far more munitions than anyone in the world, and far more than we need.”
At the same time, the White House said national security would be at risk if news organizations reported updated U.S. government figures on Patriot and Thaad missile expenditures showing the high number of interceptors that have been used since the war began.
We do too have all the ammunition we need and it is treason to suggest (correctly) otherwise.