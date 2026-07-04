Sure Why Not

The world's greatest event logistics coordinators are ON IT.
Everyone planning to attend the Salute to America program and fireworks on the National Mall this evening will need to get through security within a one-hour period, Freedom 250 organizers said in an email sent just before midday today.
The email, received by an NBC digital editor at 11:14 a.m., had a subject line that began with "IMPORTANT TIME CHANGE: General Admission Guest Guidance."
The security magnetometers will open at 5 p.m., according to the email.