Wednesday, July 08, 2026

Sure Why Not

Back to his old games.

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday at a NATO summit he had ordered his ​Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off all ‌trade with Spain, calling Madrid a "terrible partner" in the alliance.

I don't even know what this means, or if he knows what it means, but it's funny!

"I don't want to do any trade ​with them, alright?" he said, turning to Bessent, who replied: "Yes, sir."

"Take it ‌immediately, ⁠Don't even talk to them. They're hopeless. They're bad people," he added. "They make so much money with us, and we're going to see that they make a lot less. ​I want no ​business with ⁠them."

by Atrios at 10:30