Sure Why Not

Back to his old games.
ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday at a NATO summit he had ordered his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off all trade with Spain, calling Madrid a "terrible partner" in the alliance.
I don't even know what this means, or if he knows what it means, but it's funny!
"I don't want to do any trade with them, alright?" he said, turning to Bessent, who replied: "Yes, sir."
"Take it immediately, Don't even talk to them. They're hopeless. They're bad people," he added. "They make so much money with us, and we're going to see that they make a lot less. I want no business with them."