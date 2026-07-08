Sure Why Not

I'm sure these commie stores will get as much negative attention as Mamdani's proposed FIVE urban grocery markets.
The White House launched 25 Freedom Fuel gas stations, all selling fuel at $3.47 a gallon.
The White House announced the initiative on July 7 on X with a video of customers thanking President Donald Trump for lowering gas prices. The gas stations are located in the greater Philadelphia area, the White House told USA TODAY in an email on Tuesday, July 7.
In the video, one customer claimed the gas station saved him money. "I thought gas was more expensive, but it's not," the man, who was not identified, said. "Thanks, Trump, for saving me some money."
They aren't really commie, just some corrupt deal of some sort.
The White House did not immediately respond to CBS News' inquiry about who operates Freedom Fuel, or how it is offering gasoline at more than 30 cents a gallon below the national average. The stations are run by a private company and aren't part of a government program, nor are they receiving funding from the administration, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing the White House.