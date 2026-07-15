According to Hegseth, the U.S. had a "sacred duty to maintain that advantage Which is why we must constantly look for new ways to optimize your performance, your resilience, and your long-term health." The Trump official stated that in order to meet the goals, he was "authorizing a new screening program for testosterone deficiency for our service members, ensuring you have the right testosterone levels to operate at your absolute best.Hegseth added that it was "well-established science that as we age, testosterone levels often naturally drop." He added that anyone over 30 who served in the army would receive the screening as part of their annual "periodic health assessment."
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Sure Why Not
Pete has low T and needs to prove this is normal and not because he is a girlyman.
by Atrios at 13:15