The Internet Is Real, But Not All Of Reality

I stayed away from the Platner discourse largely because it seemed like one of those things people were fighting about, pointlessly, on the internet. Probably, most arguing on the internet is pointless, but sometimes the heat/light ratio is off the charts.
Eventually it was obvious he was going to win the Maine primary (which he did) and no arguing about it on the internet was going to change that one way or another. Sometimes it is best not to stir shit up just for the sake of it.
Even if the worst stuff about him hadn't come out, I would have still found it very odd that (some) people both Left and Center were so invested in him.
Too much of the reason is that he used to be the DC bartender for some somewhat influential people.
That kind of explanation applies to too many things.