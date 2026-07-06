The Lis Smith Magic

This was a bit of a Sunday drive-by post, but to flesh out her insiderness. She's an advisor to Majority Democrats, the 178th reboot of the Democratic Leadership Council. She gets quoted regularly by the various ghoulish NYT columnists and political journalist whose goal is to support the centrist ghouls in the Democratic party.
One would think her history with Andrew Cuomo would be disqualifying, but if you are a well-connected centrist Dems who journalists AND donors can't get enough of, this is, of course, not disqualifying. As we saw with the NYC mayoral race, not even Andrew Cuomo was disqualified by his long relationship with Andrew Cuomo.
And, yes, she was a barnacle on McMorrow's campaign ship from the beginning, and most likely (I don't know this) engineered the stunts of questioning whether her doctor opponent was really a doctor, and trying to make Hasan Piker a major campaign issue. Basically the centrist dipshit turn. That's when her polls started plunging.
No one who matters ever asks whether having Lis Smith regularly attach her name to things turns off voters. Certainly repels me! Do I not matter? I'm a harm reduction voter but I ain't gonna lift a finger for any of these assholes otherwise.
Because no one who matters brings it up, they don't think people can come to conclusions all by themselves about such things.
People have heard of Lis Smith and know her history no matter how many times the New York Times tries to rehab her.