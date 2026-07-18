This Is Excellent News For Flordia Governer Ron DeSantis

Mostly linking to reminisce about the several month period during which Ron was the most important politician in America
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Still immensely popular among Florida Republicans but barred by term limits from seeking reelection, DeSantis has refused to hand the baton to Donalds and has spent months publicly and privately arguing the Naples congressman is unfit to replace him. He has even shared his reservations directly with Trump, according to a person close to DeSantis with knowledge of a recent conversation between the two.