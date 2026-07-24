What Are We Going To Talk About This Week?

Same thing we talk about every week, whatever conservatives want us to talk about it.
I am as guilty as anyone - not that I matter much - but I do wish that if people on The Left wish to discuss the new film version of The Odyssey, they would do so in their own terms, instead of as a response to Elon Musk.
That's just an example, but it applies to everything almost every week. Try driving the conversation, instead of having it be an ongoing response to whatever nonsense conservatives have puked up this week.
Sure Republicans are in charge of government so to some extent you have to respond to that, but you don't have to respond to whatever is oozing out of conservative social media that day.
Especially if, for example, you have a New York Times column.