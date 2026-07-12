A Long Proud Career

There will be many tributes to one of the favorite senators of our rotten political journalist class.
My view: he was one of America's most successful serial killers.
What are his proudest accomplishments? War. All war.
People will pay tribute to the man he wasn't instead of the man he was proud to be.
Remember him how he would want to be remembered. He wasn't shy about his support for and love of every war.
The internet tells me David Petraeus first applied "Three Amigos" which I had forgotten. Perfect.