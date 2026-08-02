At Least Get Better At Stitching Up Elections

If I were upset about primary successes of The Left, I'd be mad at the Professional Democrats in charge of making that not happen.
For months, Schumer and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York had made their unofficial backing of Stevens clear, inviting her to donor events and directing other support her way. Gillibrand even went so far as suggesting to several donors, ominously, that McMorrow had been a member of the Democratic Socialists of America – even though McMorrow isn’t.