Sunday, August 02, 2026

"Conventional Wisdom"

I think this "conventional wisdom" was always self-serving nonsense designed to please the donor class, and the broader class of people served by their donations.



These people win in wave elections -  Rahm Emanuel is a genius! - and then lose when the wave goes out.

Most candidate recruitment focuses on this type, so they are most of the wins! (And then losses).
by Atrios at 09:30