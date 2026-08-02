I think this "conventional wisdom" was always self-serving nonsense designed to please the donor class, and the broader class of people served by their donations.
NEW: Polling of 18 Cook-rated toss-up districts shatters conventional wisdom about how to win in a swing district.— Ravi Mangla (@ravi_mangla) July 31, 2026
Independents *and* moderates want outsider candidates who will stand up to the political establishment.
The middle of the road is where you get run over. pic.twitter.com/oVQl3SypV8
These people win in wave elections - Rahm Emanuel is a genius! - and then lose when the wave goes out.
Most candidate recruitment focuses on this type, so they are most of the wins! (And then losses).