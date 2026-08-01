I Can't Believe They Were Lying About That

No worries, journalists, you can still trust them presumptively next time.
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has dropped its case against a former Olympic canoeist charged in connection with damage to the Reflecting Pool, acknowledging their allegations against David “Davey” Hearn don’t hold water.
In a filing Friday afternoon, a supervisor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which is headed by Jeanine Pirro, wrote that officials obtained information that undermined “the evidentiary basis for the indictment” against Hearn.
I know we have the problem of 'which scandal to choose' but every American should know Davey Hearn's name and hear about this for the next 15 years. Using the DOJ to go after private citizens for Trump's bullshit is actually a big deal.