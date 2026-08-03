On The Trump Train

I can't claim that nobody has benefitted from their relationship with Trump, but many get burned, especially the ones who are confident they won't.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants the Trump administration to help keep him in office and has scheduled private talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio Monday amid growing pressure to resign over his scheme to sell off the World Cup to Josh Kushner’s private equity firm, The Post has learned.
Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed Infantino will hold a call with America’s top diplomat just after 9 a.m. ET.
“He wanted to get online with the secretary and talk about how soccer can be a form of soft power for America,” said one insider briefed on the matter. “But we all know that it is about job protection. It is not about anything else at this point.”
Maybe this will work out for him, but even with the Kusher connection, I suspect Trump has already forgotten him.