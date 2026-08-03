This Looks Like A Job For The 101st Fighting Keyboarders

The request from a senior officer at the US military command carrying out President Donald Trump’s war with Iran came in an email: We need ideas.“We are looking for new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran,” an officer in US Central Command’s intelligence branch wrote in a message sent Wednesday to a broad group of military analysts, according to a source familiar with the message. A second source also said that a senior US military officer sent the message last week soliciting new ideas for how to deal with Iran.
Many of them have spent decades fantasizing about how to torture Muslims! Some probably already have hundreds of blog posts with relevant suggestions!