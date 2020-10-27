You Could Have Listened To Me

“I find (FSD) terrifying,” said Bill McGuire, who purchased a Tesla Model 3 in early September. He has serious concerns about the technology and the way he feels Tesla is promoting it, telling NBC News he feels "the branding is a lie, or at least a complete contradiction” because it actually can’t be driven without close human supervision.
For the moment, Musk said the full self-driving beta release is going out to a “small number of people who are expert and careful” drivers.”
That tweet was four years ago, and it never happened.
Tesla expects to demonstrate self-driven cross-country trip next year https://t.co/YTxMUT3hWq via @WSJ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2016
"Summons" was supposed to be your parked car driving to you, like it was KITT. I could post stuff like that all day.
In ~2 years, summon should work anywhere connected by land & not blocked by borders, eg you're in LA and the car is in NY— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2016