We invented the bus several times! (This was just Uber... but slightly different).
Lots of things were labeled "tech" just because they had some Silicon Valley VC money behind them, and many things were like "a juicer...with an app!"
Largely silly and hardly world-changing, but the optimism was at least somewhat refreshing. Even iPhone "rumors" were things like, "the next phone will read your mind!" instead of, "oh, hey, a better camera." A better camera is great! But the sense that there's something world-changing just around the corner is missing.
Yes there's Facebook's virtual reality world, but that's techno-dystopianism from 1993.