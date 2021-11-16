What Do They Think Universities Are For

Classroom discussion has its place, but it's really something of pedagogical value to a subset of students in some subjects. People learn in different ways, and for some people talking through something is a critical part of that. Some students really are quite happy to sit in the back and say nothing (and probably to tune out Bari), as they learn better from the lectures or reading.
This vision of university classrooms as just dorm room bullshit sessions is a hilariously narcissistic one.
Probably some of these idiots starting their university (this is the joke version) have never gotten over their fellow students rolling their eyes at them in class, because they would not shut the fuck up.
The essence of THE ENLIGHTENMENT is an unwavering commitment to inquiry, always asking questions, rejecting claims of authority and subjecting all knowledge to scrutiny. This I believe. Also I won't be answering any questions about the fake-ass university I tried to start. pic.twitter.com/cOYHdiYTrF— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 16, 2021