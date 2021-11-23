Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Piles

All the worst humans competing for one prize.
Washington (CNN)Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Republican congressman who downplayed the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, announced Monday that he's running for Texas attorney general, the state's top law enforcement official.

...

Gohmert's entrance into the race means Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican who has held the position since 2015 and is running for reelection, will face another high-profile challenge from a member of his party. Already, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman have announced bids in the race.

by Atrios at 11:30