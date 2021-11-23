Washington (CNN)Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Republican congressman who downplayed the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, announced Monday that he's running for Texas attorney general, the state's top law enforcement official.
...
Gohmert's entrance into the race means Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican who has held the position since 2015 and is running for reelection, will face another high-profile challenge from a member of his party. Already, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman have announced bids in the race.
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Piles
All the worst humans competing for one prize.
by Atrios at 11:30