Coronavirus cases in children in the United States have risen by 32 percent from about two weeks ago, a spike that comes as the country rushes to inoculate children ahead of the winter holiday season, pediatricians said.Schools being plague zones and then the kids going back and spreading it to adults is really what has been driving the latest round in many places.
More than 140,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus between Nov. 11 and Nov. 18, up from 107,000 in the week ending Nov. 4, according to a statement on Monday from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.
I don't have strong beliefs about what policies/mandates should be, but my basic view is "every little bit helps," and while allowing life to get back to normal might be fine, shaming people who didn't to rip off their masks and cough in each other's mouths probably wasn't the best idea.