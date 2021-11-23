A federal judge has ordered two Colorado lawyers who filed a lawsuit late last year challenging the 2020 election results to pay nearly $187,000 to defray the legal fees of groups they sued, arguing that the hefty penalty was proper to deter others from using frivolous suits to undermine the democratic system.I just laugh because sometimes lawyers talk about "the threat of disbarment" or whatever and like, sure, my guy, when does that happen absent behavior which isn't just "unethical" by the supposed standards of the profession but illegal, like just stealing money from clients.
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Unpossible
Members of elite highly credentialed professions rarely face any kind of sanctions.
by Atrios at 09:00