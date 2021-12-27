Monday, December 27, 2021

King of the Ghouls

Larry's been the ghoul-on-in-the-inside for decades, cosplaying as a center-lefty when he's been behind practically every disastrous right wing position in his entire career. Lots of the "good" economists have stayed quiet, for who knows what reason, which is why my list of "good economists" kept shrinking. Larry's at the pretending not to understand things phase of his career, because he's got nothing else, but everybody else doesn't have to pretend to not see what he's doing. Orszag, another ghoul. Come for your man, Larry's friends. You should have come for him decades ago instead of swatting his critics.
by Atrios at 09:30