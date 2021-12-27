King of the Ghouls

Larry's at the pretending not to understand things phase of his career, because he's got nothing else, but everybody else doesn't have to pretend to not see what he's doing.
.@LHSummers is supportive of @POTUS’s competition agenda but scoffs at non-serious non-economists who suggest antitrust is relevant to combating rising prices.— Sarah Miller (@sarahmillerdc) December 27, 2021
Summers 5 months ago: https://t.co/t447VF9knW pic.twitter.com/izJ4uFeRZR
Orszag, another ghoul.
Arguing with Larry Summers on this is like arguing with Bozo the Clown, but for what it's worth you only need to see market power in one area of the economy to have it show up economy-wide in inflation: the logistics industry. https://t.co/WqF9LX3OKv— David Dayen (@ddayen) December 27, 2021
Come for your man, Larry's friends. You should have come for him decades ago instead of swatting his critics.
Curious are you with Larry now or Larry five months ago? https://t.co/GkGIrS61j8— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 27, 2021