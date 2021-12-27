The Answer Is Not More Cars

Might be one of my opinions that is "wrong," but I am very skeptical about the push to provide a lot of infrastructure to support electric cars as a useful way of reducing carbon emissions. And even with simple sounding things like, "require chargers to be installed in certain types of new
construction" has an ongoing maintenance issue. As in, who is responsible and how do you ensure the things are maintained?
This is a solvable problem, but less solvable when "government should just take care of stuff" is heresy.
Of course I just hate cars and think they should be banned, but minor land use changes allowing more people to not have to drive for every single trip they do are actually "free" or better. Replicating our world, but electric, is actually expensive and there still are a lot of unsolved problems.