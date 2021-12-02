Subsidy Truffle Pig Needs More Subsidies

On Black Friday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent an anxious email to his company’s employees, urging them to work over the weekend on SpaceX’s Raptor engine line and describing the production situation as a “crisis.” In the email, a copy of which was obtained by The Verge, Musk argued that the company faces a “genuine risk of bankruptcy” if production doesn’t increase to support a high flight rate of the company’s new Starship rocket next year.SpaceX is suppose to supply the rocket for a NASA moon mission, which will never happen, because Elon needs more money. Spend your own, rich boy.
He always pulls this "SLEEPING ON THE FACTORY FLOOR" bullshit.
"I was going to take this weekend off, as my first weekend off in a long time, but instead I will be on the Raptor line all night and through the weekend,” Musk wrote in the email. He also urged employees to come in for an “all hands on deck” situation unless they had critical family matters or could not “physically return to Hawthorne,” the location of SpaceX’s headquarters in California.Whatever the merits of this sentiment, it's probably not the right approach at the moment.
