Addicted To The Show

I suppose it's because "being on TV and radio" never really appealed to me, except as a kind of funny story to tell, that I really don't get the addiction people have to being on The Show. Why the sex pests, especially, don't just go away forever is a mystery. And, yes, I know that for a sex pest, fame is an important ingredient to your favored pastime, but still.
Why Bill O'
and Matt Lauer and Mark Halperin aren't happy just going away forever baffles me.
We all gotta eat, but I think they all have the money to do that.
Honestly I do promise if someone gives me enough money I will shut the fuck up forever.