Saturday, January 29, 2022

A Bunch Of Political Reporters Named "Trip" Nod In Agreement

It is painfully obvious that much of our elite commentariat class (of which 'political journalists' are a part, despite their absurd pretense of 'objective journalism') basically agrees with the idea that a big problem facing America is the unfair advantages that women and minorities get.

Probably the median view is somewhat better than it used to be, but...

by Atrios at 08:02