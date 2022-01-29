A Bunch Of Political Reporters Named "Trip" Nod In Agreement

It is painfully obvious that much of our elite commentariat class (of which 'political journalists' are a part, despite their absurd pretense of 'objective journalism') basically agrees with the idea that a big problem facing America is the unfair advantages that women and minorities get.
NEW: The first Black woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court will be a "beneficiary" of affirmative action and she will "probably not get a single Republican vote," U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, said today.https://t.co/meUDUNVTU4— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) January 29, 2022
Probably the median view is somewhat better than it used to be, but...