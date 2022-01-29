But What About MEEEEE

There's a weird narcissism that constantly surprises me, even on relatively mundane issues. Things like, "I think subways are cool, we should build more of them," will bring out people saying, basically, that unless there's a stop in their basement it won't help them, but also they don't WANT a stop in their basement, and it's like, yah, buddy, no worry, nobody's going to build a subway to your low density neighborhood and try to put a stop in your bassement. Also nobody's going to take your car away and demolish all the roads.
Just an example, I'm not making a specific point about public transit discourse. Yes sometimes things are unlikely to *directly affect you personally* but also could be good or bad anyway!