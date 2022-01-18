An Oral History Of The Insurance Company Covid Test Reimbursement Program Plan

Good that 'ordering free tests through the post office
' will be up and running
, however imperfectly, but jesus christ I want to know just who/how the "pay for a test if you can find one, then print out a reimbursement form and mail it to your insurance company and hope for the best if you have private insurance that is and not even Medicare lol fuck you' plan was conceived of. Like whoever did that needs to be fired before they touch anything else.*
*narrator: they have already touched plenty of things.