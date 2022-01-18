The University of Pennsylvania’s law school dean Tuesday announced he would initiate a process that could lead to sanctions against long-time law professor Amy Wax for her racist comments.
In a noon email to the law school community. Dean Ted Ruger said he would invoke a faculty review process, which must occur before any action, major or minor, could be taken. The process spelled out in Penn’s faculty handbook will include convening a faculty hearing board to review charges and sets out detailed procedures that could culminate in sanctions including a letter of reprimand, suspension or termination of employment.
Wax Off
For not entirely disinterested reasons, I'm wary of anything that chips away at tenure protections, but...
