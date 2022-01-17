The reward will also be blaming The Left for doing as they were told but somehow fucking everything up anyway. Every single time.
the left said BIF and BBB needed to be passed together or Manchin/Sinema would kill BBB. Biden bullied them into passing BIF only, promising that they had Senate votes in the bag. you'll never guess what happened next https://t.co/qJd8KFyPIz— ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) January 17, 2022
Monday, January 17, 2022
Bullied
I'm nobody and I'm not on any kind of DC communications lists anymore, but I was once upon a time and if there's one thing the Democratic-Industrial complex knows how to do it is bully the left.
by Atrios at 15:30