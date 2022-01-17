Got Quiet Didn't They

I am no in way unsympathetic to the difficulties parents have faced throughout all of this, but as is often the case, The Takes Industry attempted to direct anger at the people - teachers - least responsible for the poor situation, along with the smartest boys on the internet ignoring, again, the basic point that you can't run a school if everyone is out sick. Sorry your pizza might not be delivered either.
Covid sucks and the people in power have quite often failed to reduce the level of suck, but the people in power include influential people the White House Chief of Staff reads, and they are responsible, also, too. Teachers don't run school districts.
But good job angering teachers and achieving nothing. Popularism!