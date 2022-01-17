We Got This

It is quite impressive how quickly and easily movements and causes that begin from below are co-opted by powerful people and turned into a protection racket for other powerful people, career opportunities for their friends, and probably an annual Fancy Ball.
It is also quite impressive how at the top circles of power, this is just seen as how things are supposed to be, that no one says, "what the fuck, stop this!"
Even LIBERAL BLOGGING, a somewhat different beast, basically followed this path. Both individuals and (more than that) the concept was largely co-opted by people who were less likely to say, "fuck you," (symbolically if not literally) to a sitting senator. I'm not even saying everyone involved in doing that was bad, but it was fascinating to watch, once upon a time.