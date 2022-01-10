IT'S JUST SCIENCE

One of the dumbest things during the pandemic - usually by well-meaning people - has been the insistence that policies are or should be implemented BASED ON SCIENCE. They should be informed by accurate science, to the extent possible, but the public health agency shouldn't be tasked with making tradeoffs. That's the job of policy makers. More than that, the policy makers shouldn't get away with pretending their policy decisions are JUST SCIENCE because there's no such things.
There are no OBJECTIVELY CORRECT policies, and the pretense that there are infected the discourse long before covid.