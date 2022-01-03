I'll never understand why, "the new normal is much like the old normal, but with some encouragement for modest voluntary precautionary measures like mask wearing, plus some resources for things like tests and schools" was not the sensible position, instead of "BRING BACK THE FACE LICKING CONTESTS THAT'S THE ONLY WAY PEOPLE WILL GET VACCINATED IS IF THEY KNOW THEY CAN GET BACK TO THE FACE LICKING CONTESTS STOP WEARING YOUR MASKS LOSERS." But, well, here we are.
Could be because Biden's covid guy is extremely rich. Not the only possible reason, but it doesn't help!
At a minimum, the "let her rip" plan should have come with some backstopping resources for hospitals if it all went wrong. Probably the guy in charge of covid planning should have done some planning. They all high fived each other and went home three months ago, though (this is metaphorical, but I think actually true enough).
Hospitalizations in NYC are rising faster than at any point since March, 2020.— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) January 3, 2022
With a healthcare workforce which is now exhausted and depleted.
