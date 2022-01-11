Psaki said the president continues to refer to Covid as the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” because CDC data shows that those who are unvaccinated are significantly more likely to be hospitalized or die if they are infected then those who have been vaccinated.Even if there was zero chance of anybody being hospitalized or dying or even having any long term effects, having a significant portion of your population being seriously ill for a week or so is a huge problem!!! And of course it doesn't take much to overwhelm our wonderful hospital system if they do need to be hospitalized!
This is basic stuff "we" all understood 22 months ago, and Psaki's pronouncements from the reduced capacity White House press briefing room are pretty weird!
Nothing at all important in my case, but I just had a medical appointment cancelled due to the person I was supposed to see having covid!