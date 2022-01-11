We Got This

I keep saying that I'm having Obama administration flashbacks, because of the familiar pattern of things quite clearly heading in the wrong direction being accompanied by a strategy of sending out talking points and people to yell at the people complaining, who are basically "people with blogs and on twitter" (also nobody has a blog anymore).
Everything is fine! Stop saying everything isn't fine! [car goes into ditch]
I suppose it bothers me most because I think they should have better things to do, both in terms of actions and comms strategy. Stop your complaining, random nobodies on social media! It's weird.