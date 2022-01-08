Saturday, January 08, 2022

Politcal Press Psychopaths

LAS VEGAS — He spoke at a private memorial for the former first lady of Indiana, eulogized two former Republican senators and sat in the audience to honor the life of a onetime GOP secretary of state.

He flew to Delaware to pay homage to the state’s former governor. And he made a four-hour round trip to Wilmington on a Wednesday night in May to drop in at the viewing of a longtime former Senate aide.

All while running the country.

Imagine pitching that one to the editor, and having the editor poke YES YES YES as hard and fast as possible. That's your political press corps.

When we last saw Linskey, she tweeted this about Biden visiting the graves of [checks notes] his son, first wife, and daughter.

by Atrios at 11:35