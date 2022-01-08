Saturday, January 08, 2022

Too Good To Check

(the angle was LOOK AT THE BIG HYPOCRITE STUPID SONIA WHO WOULDN'T EVEN COME WORK IN COURT FOR A HEARING ABOUT COVID MANDATES BUT WENT OUT TO A FANCY DINNER*)

*The DC obsession with Le Diplomate is hilarious as it's just a carbon copy (by the same restaurateur) of a Philly restaurant, Parc.

by Atrios at 12:56