Supply Chains

Like most people, I have vaccinated/boosted friends getting covid now (I have been spared so far!). And, yes, the reaction upon hearing the news is not, "OH NO YOU MIGHT DIE." No one I know who is getting sick is all that worried about death or even hospitalization. But some of them are still getting sick! Really sick! "I have never had a flu this bad" kind of sick!
More importantly, "no I can't fucking go to work with this illness" sick! "No I can't fucking even teach online like this" sick!
My point is that people aren't simply having to stay home from work to follow some isolation protocol. 10 days, 5 days, 4 hours, whatever the latest is. They are fucking sick!!!