The Good Republicans

Political journalists are forever promoting the supposed "good Republicans," who weirdly, are always, at least in the telling, BARELY LIKE REPUBLICANS AT ALL. In fact, their "goodness" is usually ways in which they are actually like Democrats, who themselves are actually bad! The best way to get good press is to be a Republican who fakes being like a Democrat, as being a Democrat who is a Democrat is bad!
Of course 5 minutes later it is revealed that the Republican is, actually, bad.
Next one!
For years Lindsey Graham was a "good Republican" and really it takes him about one non-crazy statement for him to be one again.