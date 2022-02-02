A Lone Beacon Of Light In The Darkness

Don't worry, I don't think of myself that way. I am not someone who has deep access to THE TRUTH that others fail to see, or some nonsense like that. It's just that there are moments when "everybody" meaning "everybody who matters" is engaged in a giant circle jerk of congratulating each about how smart they are and how dumb everyone else is. Simultaneously presenting these views as brave contrarian truth telling, when they're actually being trumpeted from every elite microphone in the country.
And occasionally all of these people are completely, factually, wrong.
Remember growth-through-austerity? Iraq war? No lender fraud in the mortgage markets? Self-driving cars are almost here? Things like that.
It's actually a bit taxing when that happens. Am I the crazy one?