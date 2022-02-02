Wednesday, February 02, 2022

Today In CNN's Commitment To The Truth

No Jeff Zucker did not resign simply because of an undisclosed consensual relationship.
Jeff Zucker resigned on Wednesday as the president of CNN and the chairman of WarnerMedia’s news and sports division, writing in a memo that he had failed to disclose to the company a romantic relationship with another senior executive at CNN.
I suspect this is closer to the real reason, though not the full story of course.
by Atrios at 13:30