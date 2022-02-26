A Uniquely Skilled Candidate

Now at least they mostly blame "THE SQUAD." Back in the aughts they'd run against the whole party. And, I dunno man, "The Democrats Are Filled With A Bunch Of Extremist Weirdos But I Am Not Like That - Vote Democrat!" is probably a much more damaging national message than whatever it is they're blaming The Left for.
But, sure, listen to Claire "not one of those crazy Democrats" McCaskill about how to win elections. Democrats suck, vote Democrat! Yah, sure, run with that in about 50 House districts.